Jewish Food Festival aids those with food insecurity

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- People of all faiths met at the Levin Jewish Community Center in Durham for Jewish Food Festival 2019.

On a grill outside, a man who spends his day as a UNC professor grilled kosher chicken and hot dogs.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Jewish Federation of Durham-Chapel Hill's efforts to address food insecurity in the community.

"One of the key values within Judaism is Tikkun olam which means repairing the world and Tzedakah which means giving to others," said Jill Madsen with the Jewish Federation of Durham-Chapel Hill. "We feel this event is a great opportunity to really live those values."

Madsen said they expect up to 2,000 people to attend.

Monetary donations are not the only items needed. "Any hygiene items - we collect shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and soap that we also give to people in need," Madsen said.
