Join ABC11's 'Stogner Strong' team for 2020 Walk to Defeat ALS

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Join us in the Walk to Defeat ALS as we honor the memory of our friend and coworker Larry Stogner, who lost his battle with ALS in 2016.

The ABC11 family is committed to raising money to support people diagnosed with ALS and to spread awareness of the urgency to find treatment and a cure.


DONATE AND JOIN TEAM STOGNER STRONG

To prioritize the health and safety of those involved, all 2020 ALS Walks across the state have transitioned into a single day of local "mini-Walks" hosted by participants and teams in their communities.

On Saturday, September 12, teams and individuals are encouraged to get out and "Walk Their Way!" The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony and warm-up streamed on the NC Chapter's Walk to Defeat ALS Facebook and YouTube platforms. Then, take a walk in your neighborhood or local park, go for a bike ride, or plan a car caravan parade. It's up to you!


Even though our team will be separated this year, we still want to see your smiling faces. So be sure to take photos and upload them here!



Together we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by ALS.
