I-Team's Jonah Kaplan discovers his mojo, goes 'Dancing Like The Stars!'

Similar to the popular ABC show "Dancing With The Stars," community members from the Triangle area pair up with professional dancers to learn a routine and raise money for the National Inclusion Project which supports children with special needs.
"I like finding my groove a little bit," Jonah said with a smile. "It has been refreshing to get away from the seriousness of the news bubble. Everyone should have the chance to get a hobby, find something they enjoy and do things. Get off the screens, get out and be with people and be active."
Belle Padilla, Jonah's coach and choreographer from Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Cary, is equally thrilled to participate in the contest.
"I've had cousins with disabilities and seeing them being able to participate in things other people do is near and dear to my heart," Padilla told ABC11.
The event takes place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, as part of the Southern Women's Show at the North Carolina Fairgrounds.
Jonah's dancing follows a long tradition of ABC11 anchors and reporters moving and shaking for a good cause: DeJuan Hoggard, Julie Wilson and Joel Brown, among many others, have previously competed.
To vote support Jonah's campaign and vote for him in the competition, click here.