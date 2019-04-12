Community & Events

I-Team's Jonah Kaplan discovers his mojo, goes 'Dancing Like The Stars!'

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11's Political and Investigative Reporter Jonah Kaplan is "Dancing Like The Stars" this weekend in Raleigh.

Similar to the popular ABC show "Dancing With The Stars," community members from the Triangle area pair up with professional dancers to learn a routine and raise money for the National Inclusion Project which supports children with special needs.

"I like finding my groove a little bit," Jonah said with a smile. "It has been refreshing to get away from the seriousness of the news bubble. Everyone should have the chance to get a hobby, find something they enjoy and do things. Get off the screens, get out and be with people and be active."



Belle Padilla, Jonah's coach and choreographer from Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Cary, is equally thrilled to participate in the contest.

"I've had cousins with disabilities and seeing them being able to participate in things other people do is near and dear to my heart," Padilla told ABC11.

The event takes place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, as part of the Southern Women's Show at the North Carolina Fairgrounds.

Jonah's dancing follows a long tradition of ABC11 anchors and reporters moving and shaking for a good cause: DeJuan Hoggard, Julie Wilson and Joel Brown, among many others, have previously competed.

To vote support Jonah's campaign and vote for him in the competition, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighdancingdancing with the starsraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News