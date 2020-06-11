Alamance County judge grants state's temporary restraining order, putting Ace Speedway on hold

There is an "imminent health hazard" in our state," judge Tom Lambeth said.
In his ruling, the judge lamented the "contentious" mentality that has developed as state leaders try to balance public health with economic viability.
The next hearing will be in the same Alamance County courtroom at 9:30 a.m. June 19. Ace does not have any races on its event schedule until that evening.
In a statement on its Facebook page, Ace Speedway said that because of the temporary restraining order, Thursday open practice has been canceled.
"Also our June 13th and June 19th Events have been canceled," Robert Turner and his son, Jason Turner, said in the statement. "We want to thank everyone for their unwavering support. We will resume our season as soon as possible."
They noted that private track rentals will still be scheduled by appointment only so that they can maintain 25 people or fewer.
"Thank you to our local officials who have stood by their beliefs. Thank you to our fans, our employees, our sponsors and our race teams who have expressed their support through the good and the bad. Continue to stick with us, this does not mean 2020 is over, just on hold," the Turners said.
On June 7, Ace Speedway raised the ire of the governor's office by holding a race event thatdrew a crowd of more than 2,000 spectators in defiance of the state's coronavirus restrictions after declaring the race a "protest."
The governor's office had previously warned Ace Speedway that a crowd of more than 25 people would violate the state's Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions.
On Memorial Day weekend, the speedway caused a similar controversy as fans packed the bleachers for its season opener.
On Monday, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson announced that "after many sleepless nights and consultation with my staff," he would not be issuing a citation to Robert Turner, who operates Ace Speedway, for having more than 25 people in the race stands on Saturday.
Johnson said he was concerned as to why the state was singling out Ace Speedway when other similar events were happening across the state.
On Thursday, in presenting its case, the state argued that Ace Speedway was not being singled out and that it has reached out to six large speedways. They said five have "participated in communications" with NCDHHS and those are in compliance with the executive order; running races with no fans or fewer than 25. At some events, fans are watching from their cars.
The state told the judge that one it has received a complaint about one other speedway, which it did not name, and said NCDHHS is contacting that speedway.
The state said serving the public health, "that is the objective here."