July 4th rain washes out Hope Mills, Fort Bragg festivities

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The annual Fourth of July festival on Fort Bragg was nothing compared to what it normally is.The rain wreaked havoc on the main post parade field which forced officials to shut down the celebration.And for vendors, that wasn't good news."Yesterday was a just a total washout for everyone," said Patrick Frye, owner of Hot Dog Central. " Watching the water fall and I noticed the water was rising at a fast pace. I decided to just go ahead and start packing it in."Fort Bragg officials told ABC11 insurance covered their major costs.Over in Hope Mills, rain drowned out the town's annual activities."We had to postpone the events and had no plans to reschedule," said Hope Mills Mayor Jackie Warner. " I think after they made the decision they had today to start looking for a solution."Hope Mills fireworks and music in the park has been rescheduled for July 13 from 7-9 p.m.