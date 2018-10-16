COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Junior League of Raleigh "A Shopping Spree"

The Junior League of Raleigh's popular holiday tradition is back, offering a unique shopping experience while raising money for nonprofit programs in Wake County.

A Shopping SPREE! will host more than 180 regional and national exhibitors at the Raleigh Convention Center Oct. 18-21.

Throughout the four-day event, shoppers can enjoy live local entertainment, including choral and dance groups, as they find the latest in fashion and home decor trends, unique gifts and holiday merchandise.

Since 1985, the Junior League of Raleigh's (JLR) A Shopping SPREE! has raised millions to support local nonprofit organizations committed to serving area youth. Proceeds from the 2018 A Shopping SPREE! help support the Julia Jones Daniels Center for Community Leadership and community projects, particularly in the League's focus area of promising youth.

The League's benefitting community partners include BackPack Buddies, SAFEchild, Brentwood Boys & Girls Club, StepUp Ministry, Helping Horse, Heritage Park Community Learning Center and AventWest Children's Mentoring.

Proceeds from A Shopping SPREE! have also made the JLR's Legacy Fund possible, awarding more than $190,000 in grants to nonprofit agencies since its launch in 2004. Each year, the JLR presents these awards to a handful of Wake County charitable organizations that focus on women and children.

Preview Party: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 7-10 p.m.
A sneak peek of all your favorite SPREE! exhibitors, sponsored by WakeMed Health & Hospitals and Bailey's Fine Jewelry.
Merry Morning Shopping: Thursday, Oct. 18, 9-11 a.m.
Beat the crowds to SPREE! at this exclusive, stroller-free morning shopping event, sponsored by St. David's School.

Tickets for A Shopping SPREE! and special events are on sale now. For tickets and sponsorship information visit: jlraleigh.org/fundraising/a-shopping-spree/
General admission shopping:
Thursday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
