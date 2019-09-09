La Fiesta del Pueblo 2019: Food vendors

Join us for La Fiesta del Pueblo 2019 on Sunday, September 22, from 12 to 6 p.m. in City Plaza and along Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.
LIST OF FOOD VENDORS:
The Best Of The Best Piña Colada
Centro Cristiano de Vida
Cuban Latin Grill #1
Che Empanadas
Cuban Latin Grill #2
Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal
L'Arepa
Coma Rico
La Deliciosa Truck
Pupusas y Tacos Marina
Elena's
The Corner Venezuelan Food
Antojos Puertorriqueños
El Molcajete Taco Truck
Piña Colada Perumex
Spanglish
El Pueblo
Classic Ice Cream
De la Finca Coffee Importers
Taste of Texas
La Isla Bonita Piña Colada
Tacos Poblanos
CocoCrissi Tropical Icees
El Jefecito
Kona Ice of Raleigh
Taquería Tierra Caliente
Mesas Food Truck
La Brisa
View menus from the vendors here.
