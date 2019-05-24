Community & Events

'Laps of Honor' Memorial Day swim honors fallen heroes

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Laps of Honor is a Memorial Day swim that began in 2014 in Cary to honor the memory and sacrifice of 22-year-old Army Specialist Andrew Sipple at his neighborhood pool, Glenridge.

"Andrew was on the swim team with my son when my son was younger," explained Catherine McCabe, one of the Laps of Honor organizers. "The family is a strong part of our community here. They have friends here. He has two brothers and a sister all of whom are members of the swim team also."

McCabe's eyes filled with tears talking about the event.

"It's something meaningful," she said. "At the first event, one of my neighbors said it was the first time he'd done something meaningful for Memorial Day. Memorial Day gets a little sidetracked these days thinking about sales and firing up the grill and beers and to do something to honor those that gave all is what it's all about."

While the Sipple family started the swim to honor their son, they wanted to expand it to honor all those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Today, swimmers from all over the country are taking part in setting a fundraising goal and how many laps they will complete.

The money that is raised will go to the nonprofit Cary based U.S. Veterans Corps to support their missions serving military families and veterans.

Laps of Honor Swim
Monday, May 27
9 a. m.-12 p.m.
Glenridge Community Pool
101 Autumngate Dr. Cary, NC 27518
