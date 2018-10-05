ABC11 TOGETHER

Leading With Your Heart: Ways you can help your community

How are people helping children in our community? This ABC11 Together special shows you just that.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
From mentoring young people to random acts of kindness, you'll see that impact on children in need.

Links to organizations and fundraising efforts featured in the special:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle
Bull City Bulldogs Youth Football
Pink Lemonade Challenge
Officer Alejandro Tovar's GoFundMe page for family evicted from a Raleigh Motel
Charlotte Tolbert's GoFundMe page to raise money for the Miracle League of the Triangle
The Ellie Jean Project
Michael Mack, Jr.'s GoFundMe page for Mack's Dream Foundation.
Diane Wilson's Facebook Page to help with Kid Theme Band-Aid collection.
