'Let's Talk Racism Conference' held at NCCU

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The fourth annual Let's Talk Racism Conference was held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Carolina Central University.The event was held at the H.M. Michaux, Jr. School of Education building, and it revolved around the theme of "Moving Beyond Good Intentions."According to the conference's website, "the purpose of this event is to give K-12 educators and pre-service teachers an opportunity to engage in sessions centered on the impact of systemic racism and ways of dismantling it in our schools."All community members were welcome at the event.