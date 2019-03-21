Art in Bloom, food truck rodeo and other spring celebrations in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5186456" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Runners are preparing to lace up their running shoes for the All American Marathon in Fayetteville.

Spring has finally sprung! Get outside and celebrate the new season with a flower exhibit, food truck rodeo, new baseball exhibit and more! Here's a round-up of events happening in our area from March 22-24., Friday 7 p.m.Christian music's largest annual tour stops in Raleigh! This year's Winter Jam will be on an "in the round" center state. The lineup atincludes acts like American Idol finalist Danny Gokey, Grammy-winning artist Mandisa, Northern Ireland's "Count Every Blessing" worshippers Rend Collective and female solo rocker LEDGER. The tour also includes a Gospel presentation., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Open through 2019)This new exhibit opens Friday and highlights Fayetteville's 150-year love of the game and home run hitting heritage.The exhibit is at theand is free. Fun Fact: Babe Ruth hit his first professional home run and got his nickname in Fayetteville., Friday 8 p.m.Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne will perform with longtime bandmates in an acoustic concert., Friday 9 a.m. -9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.'s fourth annual festival of art and flowers is here! Over 50 floral masterpieces created by world-class designers were inspired by Museum's collection. The festival is $18 for non-members, $13 for members and free for children 6 and younger., Sunday 7 a.m.Runners will start in downtown Fayetteville at Festival Park traveling through this historic district to the All American Freeway ending up at. The run will end with a finish festival., Saturday 9:30 a.m.In its 24th year, thecombines fundraising with a 5K and community walk. It has raised over $3 million since 1996., Saturday 9 a.m. and Sunday 7 p.m.Chapel Hill'swill be offering two showings of the classic movie musical Moulin Rouge! There will also be live music, karaoke, costume contests and prizes. Tickets are $5., Saturday 7:30 p.m.Global musical sensation Celtic Woman will come to. The ensemble celebrates Ireland's rich musical heritage., Saturday 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.Late night host Seth Meyers will come to thethis weekend. Meyers was on Saturday Night Live for 13 season seasons, served as head writer for nine seasons and was the anchor of Weekend Update for eight seasons., Saturday and Sunday 8 - 10 p.m.Love the iconic band Queen? If so, you can't miss the one-of-a-kind tribute concert with theand a full rock band. They will be sure to rock you!, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1 and 6:30 p.m.Known as one of Rodgers & Hammerstein's greatest works, the iconic musical features classic songs like "Shall We Dance" and "Getting to Know You." There will be multiple showings this weekend at Duke Energy Center., Sunday 4 p.m.This is the 7th year of the event. 30 restaurants will feature unlimited sampling. Local and national breweries will offer sampling as well. All ticket holders must be 21+ and bring an ID., Sunday 12 - 4 p.m.Food lovers of all ages can come out and try the Triangle's most popular food trucks - it only happens five times a year! The event is free and you only pay for what you choose to eat. This featured band this time is DreamRoot - a blend of neo-soul and jazz., Saturday and Sunday 12 - 4 p.m.is welcoming spring with two afternoons of baby goats, other farm animals, springtime treats, face painting and tractor train rides.