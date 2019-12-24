Where can you see Christmas lights? Check out these festive holiday light displays in our area

The Williams family started controlling their holiday lights with a computer in 2002 and joined the town of Wendell in 2012 to open the show together. After parking, you walk to a viewing area in front of the display. The show varies in length from 30 to 90 minutes with lights operating in harmony with music.
Sunday-Thursday 6-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 6-11 p.m. Free admission.
10 S. Cypress St.
Wendell, NC 27591
Johnson Family's Christmas Light Show
There are over 10,000 LED bulbs (over a mile) throughout the display. The show begins at 6 p.m. and the music portion shuts off at 10:30 p.m. but runs later on weekends. The lights will run continuously on Christmas Eve and Day. The show runs until New Year's Day. There are 11 songs on loop. You can check out the list here.
101 Chestone Court
Cary, NC
Meadow Lights - Holiday Tour of Lights
This is the oldest and largest Christmas light show in eastern North Carolina. There are four trains, a 16-horse carousel and even visits from Santa. "The Old Country Store" carries over 300 kinds of old fashioned candy. The lights display is free but the train is $3 per person. Sunday-Thursday 5-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 5-11 p.m. Free admission.
4546 Godwin Lake Rd
Benson, NC 27504
RALEIGH
Heindel Christmas Magic
The Heindel family has been decorating for almost 50 years and every year, it's gotten bigger. The family starts decorating after Halloween. They appeared on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight in 2017.
8501 Sleepy Creek Drive, Raleigh, NC 27613
2216 Abbey Lane
This north Raleigh home has been decorated for more than 40 years. The display is up until Dec. 26.
Happyland Christmas Lights
The giant display was retired in 2016 after its appearance on Great Christmas Light Fight, but the home still has plenty of festive decorations.
5504 Huntingwood Drive