holiday lights

Where can you see Christmas lights? Check out these festive holiday light displays in our area

By Emily Padula
Lake Myra Christmas Lights
EMBED More News Videos

Lake Myra Christmas Lights



The Williams family started controlling their holiday lights with a computer in 2002 and joined the town of Wendell in 2012 to open the show together. After parking, you walk to a viewing area in front of the display. The show varies in length from 30 to 90 minutes with lights operating in harmony with music.
Sunday-Thursday 6-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 6-11 p.m. Free admission.
10 S. Cypress St.
Wendell, NC 27591

Johnson Family's Christmas Light Show
EMBED More News Videos

Chestone Court in Cary


There are over 10,000 LED bulbs (over a mile) throughout the display. The show begins at 6 p.m. and the music portion shuts off at 10:30 p.m. but runs later on weekends. The lights will run continuously on Christmas Eve and Day. The show runs until New Year's Day. There are 11 songs on loop. You can check out the list here.
101 Chestone Court
Cary, NC

EMBED More News Videos

Holiday lights display at 101 Chestone Court in Cary



Meadow Lights - Holiday Tour of Lights
EMBED More News Videos

Meadow Lights - Holiday Tour of Lights


This is the oldest and largest Christmas light show in eastern North Carolina. There are four trains, a 16-horse carousel and even visits from Santa. "The Old Country Store" carries over 300 kinds of old fashioned candy. The lights display is free but the train is $3 per person. Sunday-Thursday 5-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 5-11 p.m. Free admission.
4546 Godwin Lake Rd
Benson, NC 27504

RALEIGH

Heindel Christmas Magic
EMBED More News Videos

Heindel Christmas Magic



The Heindel family has been decorating for almost 50 years and every year, it's gotten bigger. The family starts decorating after Halloween. They appeared on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight in 2017.
8501 Sleepy Creek Drive, Raleigh, NC 27613

2216 Abbey Lane
This north Raleigh home has been decorated for more than 40 years. The display is up until Dec. 26.
EMBED More News Videos



Happyland Christmas Lights
EMBED More News Videos


The giant display was retired in 2016 after its appearance on Great Christmas Light Fight, but the home still has plenty of festive decorations.
5504 Huntingwood Drive
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighcarybensonwendellholiday lightsholidaychristmasraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
This Bay Area Street Transforms into a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Tom and Jerry Are Real and They Have an Awesome Christmas House
Experience a Victorian Christmas in San Francisco at the Great Dickens Christmas Fair
HOW TO ENTER: NC Chinese Lantern Festival Tickets Giveaway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville 8-year-old in need of kidney spending Christmas at hospital
NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
List of stores open on Christmas Eve
Dog adopted from shelter after 5 years, just in time for Christmas
Dead Raleigh mother's apartment cleaned out due to housing mix-up
The dos and don'ts of job searching in the new year
Murdered Austin mom's baby daughter reunited with family
Show More
Rapper DaBaby gives 200 kids a memorable Christmas
2 women hurt in Durham drive-by shooting
UNCC shooting victim to be immortalized as Star Wars Jedi
Teaching children gratitude during the holidays
Over $800K in counterfeit items found in Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News