Where can you see Christmas lights? Check out these festive holiday light displays in our area

The Williams family started controlling their holiday lights with a computer in 2002 and joined the town of Wendell in 2012 to open the show together. After parking, you walk to a viewing area in front of the display. The show varies in length from 30 to 90 minutes with lights operating in harmony with music.Sunday-Thursday 6-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 6-11 p.m. Free admission. There are over 10,000 LED bulbs (over a mile) throughout the display. The show begins at 6 p.m. and the music portion shuts off at 10:30 p.m. but runs later on weekends. The lights will be on continuously on Christmas Eve and Day. The show runs until New Year's Day. There's 11 songs on loop. You can check out the list here. This is the oldest and largest Christmas light show in eastern North Carolina. There are four trains, 16-horse carousel and even visits from Santa. "The Old Country Store" carries over 300 kinds of old fashioned candy. The lights display is free but the train is $3 per person. Sunday-Thursday 5-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 5-11 p.m. Free admission.The Heindel family has been decorating for almost 50 years and every year, it's gotten bigger. The family starts decorating after Halloween. They appeared on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight in 2017.This north Raleigh home has been decorated for more than 40 years. The display is up until Dec. 26.The giant display was retired in 2016 after its appearance on Great Christmas Light Fight but the home still has plenty of festive decorations.