North Carolina beaches continue to roll back restrictions as state moves into Phase 2 of reopening

This week Wrightsville Beach lifted estrictions on beach activities, opened six parking lots, and began allowing short-term rentals with no restrictions.
As of Wednesday, beaches at Wrightsville Beach are now open for activities like sunbathing, fishing and games. Restrooms will be open at beach accesses 2, 3, 4, 8, 29 and 36. Dogs and alcohol will not be allowed.
All public on-street parking spaces are closed to the public. Public parks will remain closed, except for walk-in tennis courts.
Emerald Isle has opened short-term rentals and public parking lots. Water access is available to anyone wanting to swim, surf, kite, kayak, fish, or boat. Visitors are also allowed to walk, jog and sit on the beach.
Emerald Isle Community Center and all public playgrounds remain closed. The police station will open to walk-in traffic Tuesday, May 26.
Everybody is asked to continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear face coverings and limit gatherings to groups of 10 or less. More info here.
Atlantic Beach reopened short term rentals and is allowing recreational access to beaches.
The town will continue to restrict activity to groups of 10 or less and encourage social distancing measures.
The AB Town Park complex--including the splash pad, mini-golf course & skate park--remains closed. It is scheduled to reopen when North Carolina enters Phase 2 of the reopening plan. More info here.
Kure Beach reopened some public parking locations. However, rules for those locations are being strictly enforced.
For more specifics on parking and how the town is adhering to Phase 2 regulations, click here.
Topsail Beach is reopen for all normal beach activities.
The Town Park public restrooms will reopen at 5 p.m. May 22, and they will be cleaned daily. More info here.
Carolina Beach lifted COVID-19 related restrictions in accordance with Phase 2 requirements.
This includes restrictions on short-term rentals, beach activities, restaurants and salons. More info here.
Holden Beach rescinded restrictions on short term rentals, public parking and beach access.
Public restrooms have now reopened to the public.
Social distancing will be required in all public areas. More info here.