Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade and other celebrations in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

Get your green on this weekend! See Big Weather lead the Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade, celebrate with baby goats or learn how to catch leprechauns! Here's a round-up of events happening in our area from March 15-17. Sláinte!, SaturdayABC11's Don 'Big Weather' Schwenneker will serve as Grand Marshal of the Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade which kicks off at Lane and Wilmington Street at 10 a.m. ABC11's Barbara Gibbs, Kim Deaner, Diane Wilson and Gloria Rodriguez will also ride in the parade. The parade is rain or shine., Friday 11 a.m. - noonListen to Irish music, read leprechaun stories and build a leprechaun trap at this 174-acre historic wildlife refuge and environmental research center. Wear green! Free for ages 6 and up., Saturday 2 - 4 p.m.It's almost spring! Bring kites and homemade flying machines tofor a day in the beautiful outdoors. There will be food trucks and kite vendors. Please register if you plan to attend., Sunday 7 a.m.Since starting nearly 10 years ago, the marathon has distributed around $920,000 to nonprofits and hopes to surpass $1 million with Sunday's race starting at the. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor and Joel Brown will run in the marathon., Friday 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.Head to thisLibrary for a celebration of all things Irish. Be sure to wear green and enjoy crafts, games, trivia and more. The program is for children in kindergarten through 5th grade. Registration is encouraged., SaturdayHead out to thefor a TOAD-ally awesome day! There will be dozens of exhibits featuring live animals, crafts and activities fit for all ages., Friday, Saturday and SundayThis show received six Tonys including Best Musical in 2017 and features music from the songwriters of La La Land and The Greatest Showman., Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.Visitand enjoy face-painting, balloon animals, a DJ and more. You can also learns about clubs and camps available., FridayThe fundraising gala will focus on supporting deserving students going to and getting through college. The event is presented by UNCF Charlotte and ABC11's Joel Brown will emcee., SaturdayThis year's theme is Totally 80s! Dress in your favorite 80s attire and enjoy a live and silent auction, live music, costume contest and dessert dash. ABC11's Akilah Davis will emcee., Friday, Saturday and SundayThis celebration of comics and pop culture draws fans and creators from all around the world.Sunday March 17th isand will offer FREE admission to Raleigh Comic Con. This means teachers, cafeteria staff, principals, custodians, subs, and vice principals and more! Just bring your school employee ID and enjoy!