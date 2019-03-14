Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade and other celebrations in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5153259" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Big Weather announced as Grand Marshal of 2019 Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade

Get your green on! See Big Weather lead the Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade, celebrate with baby goats or learn how to catch leprechauns! Here's a round-up of events happening in our area from March 15-17.