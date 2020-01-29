LIST: Where to celebrate Groundhog Day in Raleigh, surrounding area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Early spring or six more weeks of winter? The answer lies with the legendary groundhog.
Every year, thousands flock to Gobbler's Knob to watch Punxsutawney Phil make his famous prediction, but did you know we have two groundhogs of our own here in the Triangle?
Here are some of the ways you can celebrate Groundhog Day in our area:
Groundhog Day Movie Showing - Friday, 7 p.m.
The Carolina Theatre in Durham will show the 1993 Bill Murray film.
Groundhog Day with Sir Walter Wally in Raleigh - Sunday, 12-4 p.m.
Watch Sir Walter Wally make his prediction at Bicentennial Plaza outside the NC Museum of Natural Sciences. The Shadow Ceremony will take place at noon. There will be other nature exhibits and even a chance to see Sir Walter Wally up close and learn about the importance of wildlife sanctuaries.
Last year, Wally disagreed with Punxsutawney Phil and predicted six more weeks of winter. The two all-knowing rodents also had a difference of opinion in 2018.
Groundhog Day in Garner with Snerd - Sunday, 1-3:15 p.m.
Head to White Deer Park in Garner to hear Snerd the Groundhog's official prediction with the mayor at 3 p.m. Before that, you can see other live animals, visit educational booths, listen to stories and meet Smokey the Bear.
Groundhog Day in Seven Springs, Sunday, 3 p.m.
Want to learn more about groundhogs? Check out Cliffs of the Neuse State Park for crafts and groundhog trivia.
