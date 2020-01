LIST: Where to celebrate Groundhog Day in Raleigh, surrounding area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Early spring or six more weeks of winter? The answer lies with the legendary groundhog.Every year, thousands flock to Gobbler's Knob to watchmake his famous prediction, but did you know we have two groundhogs of our own here in the Triangle?Here are some of the ways you can celebrate Groundhog Day in our area:- Friday, 7 p.m.Theinwill show the 1993 Bill Murray film.- Sunday, 12-4 p.m.Watchmake his prediction atoutside the. The Shadow Ceremony will take place at noon. There will be other nature exhibits and even a chance to see Sir Walter Wally up close and learn about the importance of wildlife sanctuaries.Last year, Wally disagreed with Punxsutawney Phil and predicted six more weeks of winter. The two all-knowing rodents also had a difference of opinion in 2018.- Sunday, 1-3:15 p.m.Head tointo hearthe Groundhog's official prediction with the mayor at 3 p.m. Before that, you can see other live animals, visit educational booths, listen to stories and meet Smokey the Bear., Sunday, 3 p.m.Want to learn more about groundhogs? Check outfor crafts and groundhog trivia.