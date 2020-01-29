groundhog day

LIST: Where to celebrate Groundhog Day in Raleigh, surrounding area

By Emily Padula
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Early spring or six more weeks of winter? The answer lies with the legendary groundhog.

Every year, thousands flock to Gobbler's Knob to watch Punxsutawney Phil make his famous prediction, but did you know we have two groundhogs of our own here in the Triangle?

RELATED: The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil

Here are some of the ways you can celebrate Groundhog Day in our area:

Groundhog Day Movie Showing - Friday, 7 p.m.
The Carolina Theatre in Durham will show the 1993 Bill Murray film.

Groundhog Day with Sir Walter Wally in Raleigh - Sunday, 12-4 p.m.
Watch Sir Walter Wally make his prediction at Bicentennial Plaza outside the NC Museum of Natural Sciences. The Shadow Ceremony will take place at noon. There will be other nature exhibits and even a chance to see Sir Walter Wally up close and learn about the importance of wildlife sanctuaries.

Last year, Wally disagreed with Punxsutawney Phil and predicted six more weeks of winter. The two all-knowing rodents also had a difference of opinion in 2018.

Groundhog Day in Garner with Snerd - Sunday, 1-3:15 p.m.
Head to White Deer Park in Garner to hear Snerd the Groundhog's official prediction with the mayor at 3 p.m. Before that, you can see other live animals, visit educational booths, listen to stories and meet Smokey the Bear.

Groundhog Day in Seven Springs, Sunday, 3 p.m.
Want to learn more about groundhogs? Check out Cliffs of the Neuse State Park for crafts and groundhog trivia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighgarnerdurhamseven springsgroundhog dayholidaywinterweathereventsspringraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GROUNDHOG DAY
PETA wants groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to retire, replaced with robot
Sir Walter Wally predicts more winter
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homes evacuated during Rocky Mount bank robbery investigation
Brawl breaks out after high school basketball game in Cary
Aaron Hernandez's fiancee breaks silence after docuseries release
LIVE: Questioning phase begins in Trump impeachment trial
Man finds 7-foot snake in couch, might have been there for months
Plan before you party on Super Bowl Sunday
Marine arrested in murder of nursing student
Show More
Watch out for the free meal scam
Duke's Coach K emotional after Kobe Bryant's death
Amber Alert issued after father, infant missing following triple murder in Florida
Parents arrested after 9-month-old overdoses on fentanyl
Mom helps baby ring bell after beating brain cancer
More TOP STORIES News