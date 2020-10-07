LIVE | Groundbreaking in Raleigh Wednesday for Freedom Park, which honors Black communities in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A groundbreaking service will be held for North Carolina Freedom Park in Raleigh on Wednesday. The park is a tribute to the contributions of the Black community.
The park's website said its mission is to honor the African American experience and struggle for freedom in North Carolina.
Freedom Park will be at the corner of S. Wilmington and E. Lane Streets, where 155 years ago former slaves celebrated their freedom. The park was designed by late architect Phil Freelon, who led the design of the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
"This park will be our gift to future generations," said Reginald Hildebrand, a member of the board for the park. "It will be our legacy."
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper spoke at the service.
"I'm proud of the work that my administration is doing to address racial and economic disparities and to find solutions," Cooper said. "And we'll continue to do that necessary and important work and continue to have those hard conversations that need to be had."
"We know that this site will help to educate generations to come and provide a place to celebrate the history and the art and the communities that make us all who we are because diversity is indeed our strength," Cooper said.
State lawmakers approved more than a million dollars of support from North Carolina for the non-profit group building the park, and their fundraising efforts continue with about $1.9 million in donations so far.
