Community & Events

LIVE: F-15 fighter jets to fly over eastern NC hospitals in show of support during COVID-19 pandemic

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a special reason to keep your eyes to the sky on Friday morning.

F-15 E Strike Eagles from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro will fly over several area hospitals in a show of support for medical workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fighter jets will pass over Wilson Medical Center in Wilson, Johnston Medical Center in Clayton and Smithfield and Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro. The jets are scheduled to loop around the state starting in Wilmington at 9:45 a.m.

ABC11 will stream the flyover from Chopper11 HD at 10 a.m.

The jets will fly at an altitude of about 1,000 feet when they pass over each hospital, according to officials.

In New York City, the Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, honored frontline workers with a formation flight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswilsonsmithfieldgoldsborohealthhealth carecommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: $1B paid out in unemployment in North Carolina
Man charged with murder of Raleigh war veteran
'Mobile memorial' honors Fayetteville combat veteran
More than 1 million have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Raleigh
Whole Foods giving disposable masks to shoppers
Show More
Taco Bell releases at home taco bar kit
Woman says husband asked her to shoot him in the head
UNC Wilmington students' lives uprooted three years in a row
NC lawmakers consider allowing restaurants to sell cocktails to-go
Chick-fil-A selling take-home meal kits
More TOP STORIES News