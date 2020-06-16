Racial Justice: A Juneteenth Conversation with Community Leaders

Dr. Deborah Stroman: UNC and Racial Equity Institute teacher

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis

Pastor Andy Thompson

Pastor Benji Kelley

ABC11 on Friday is bringing together a group of community leaders to discuss police brutality, racial bias and how to work together to bring about change.Friday also marks Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865, when news finally reached African Americans in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves living in Confederate states two years earlier. When Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to bring the news that slavery had been abolished, former slaves celebrated.ABC11's Joel Brown will moderate the discussion.To watch, join us on Friday at 1 p.m. right here on ABC11.com.