Racial Justice: A Juneteenth Conversation with Community Leaders

ABC11 on Friday is bringing together a group of community leaders to discuss police brutality, racial bias and how to work together to bring about change.

Friday also marks Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865, when news finally reached African Americans in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves living in Confederate states two years earlier. When Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to bring the news that slavery had been abolished, former slaves celebrated.

The panel will include:
  • Dr. Deborah Stroman: UNC and Racial Equity Institute teacher
  • Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis
  • Pastor Andy Thompson
  • Pastor Benji Kelley


ABC11's Joel Brown will moderate the discussion.

To watch, join us on Friday at 1 p.m. right here on ABC11.com.

RELATED COVERAGE:
Juneteenth marches, rallies happening in Raleigh, Durham
Ways to celebrate Juneteenth events across the Triangle or virtually
What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday celebrating the end of slavery
Black Journalists: A Conversation on Race and Reporting
