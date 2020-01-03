abc11 together

Local speaker's series debuts in Cary

By Michelle Young
The inaugural BECOME H.E.R. Speaker's Series will kick off the new year at the Vibe Coworking Space in Cary. Created by best-selling author Katrina Chanel Burruss, the event promises to share inspiring stories and lessons learned to guide those in attendance towards their own personal and professional goals.

"BECOME H.E.R. is geared towards women and men from various backgrounds and ethnicities seeking to find ways to be happy, empowered, and renewed despite their circumstances both past and present" states Ms. Burruss. "Many times after we overcome challenging situations, we find ourselves in the 'what's next phase,' wondering where do we go from here. I created BECOME H.E.R. with the goal of showing the community positive representations of 'what's next' by connecting them with people like them."

Speakers for the event include keynote speaker Dee McDougal, Senior Vice-President of Diversity and Inclusion with Pacific Western Bank; First Lady Tequilla Davis of NOW Church; and Christina Mial of Divine Grace Ministries International.

The event also features a panel discussion and vendors' suite for shopping.
