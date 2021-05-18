Carolina Comeback

Lunchtime concert series coming to Raleigh City Plaza in June

By
Lunchtime concert series coming to Raleigh City Plaza in June

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's City Plaza has hosted movie nights and farmers markets but soon there will be a lunchtime concert series.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance said it's partnering up with the City of Raleigh to bring in bands. The concerts are beginnings in June.

"(It's) aimed at office workers as they're returning more and more each week. It's another way to sort of reactivate downtown," said Downtown Raleigh Alliance President and CEO Bill King. "(It's) a great opportunity for local musicians to obviously get paid and get exposure, and it's also just a nice way to add some ambiance to the plaza."

The DRA said Fayetteville Street has been hit particularly hard and the organization is hoping the concert series turns the beat around.

Several businesses have closed around City Plaza and a few spots remain open.

The area used to be bustling before the COVID-19 crisis.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"There were a lot more people," said Eric Butler, who has worked Downtown throughout the pandemic.

"I feel like it used to be so lively," said Raleigh resident Illa Garcia.

She recently moved into the neighborhood.

"We were hoping there would be stuff to do and every time I walk, there's nothing. So this would be great if we can get stuff started back up again. I feel like it would bring business back and that would be awesome," said Garcia.

The DRA said the concert series will be taking place on Wednesdays.

