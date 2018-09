On Sunday, September 23, the Lung Cancer Initiative of North Carolina will hold it's 12th Annual LUNGe Forward 5K, Walk, Run and Rally.The Lung Cancer Initiative specializes in connecting patients, survivors and loved one with the medial and research community.Registration for the LUNGe Forward 5K opens at noon on Sunday in Midtown Park in the Raleigh and the 5K starts at 2 p.m.More information can be found online