Major the Bull receives upgrades in honor of Durham's 150th anniversary

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tragedy struck Durham on its 150th anniversary, but the community and Major the Bull remain strong and resilient.
"It's been a hard time, but I think also a time we can be proud of our city," Mayor Steve Schewel said.
The bull statue--affectionately named Major--has been a symbol in the CCB Plaza for 15 years. On Friday, he received a birthday gift: new bronze signage, one written in English and one in Spanish.
The dual-language plaque is meant to represent the inclusive nature of Durham.
"Spanish immersion in our content has become more and more prevalent and to see that in other parts of our lives--I think it needs to happen more. It's incredibly important to see that," artist Leah Waller said.
Leah and Mike Waller created the 10-foot statue at Liberty Arts Sculpture Studio & Foundry. The said they couldn't be prouder to be a part of Durham's fabric and bronze.
"Making the bull was a true labor of love, and it warms my heart to see how much love the community gives him," Leah Waller said.
Major has one more feature designed to make it more inclusive. There are signs at the base of the statue for people with visual impairments. They direct people to call a number in order to get a description of the bull.
