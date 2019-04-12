Durham 150

Major the Bull receives upgrades in honor of Durham's 150th anniversary

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tragedy struck Durham on its 150th anniversary, but the community and Major the Bull remain strong and resilient.

"It's been a hard time, but I think also a time we can be proud of our city," Mayor Steve Schewel said.

The bull statue--affectionately named Major--has been a symbol in the CCB Plaza for 15 years. On Friday, he received a birthday gift: new bronze signage, one written in English and one in Spanish.

The dual-language plaque is meant to represent the inclusive nature of Durham.

"Spanish immersion in our content has become more and more prevalent and to see that in other parts of our lives--I think it needs to happen more. It's incredibly important to see that," artist Leah Waller said.

Leah and Mike Waller created the 10-foot statue at Liberty Arts Sculpture Studio & Foundry. The said they couldn't be prouder to be a part of Durham's fabric and bronze.

"Making the bull was a true labor of love, and it warms my heart to see how much love the community gives him," Leah Waller said.

Major has one more feature designed to make it more inclusive. There are signs at the base of the statue for people with visual impairments. They direct people to call a number in order to get a description of the bull.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamdurham 150durham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DURHAM 150
Local artist featured at Rubenstein Arts Center for Durham 150
It's Durham's Sesquicentennial!
Durham celebrates 150th anniversary, acknowledges explosion victims
Durham 150, Pints for Paws and wine festival, things to do this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News