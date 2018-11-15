Make sure you stop by Christmas Village!

It's located in Exchange Plaza -- in the 200 block of Fayetteville Street, near First Citizens Bank and Pizza La Stella.
Make sure to bring your food and funds for our ABC11 Together Food Drive kick-off.
And don't forget to take an "Elfie selfie" from 8 a.m. until noon.
Bring your letters for Santa, and we'll make sure he gets them!
Shop for unique holiday gifts from several local vendors: Royal Cheesecake, ExecSocks, ParMar Media, Southern Ego Clothing, Victoria's vegan stuff, Heatherly, KnitwithNicole, Cooper Candle Co., Avyn Kids, Petale, Brovelli Oils, Vinegars & Gifts, Imurj, House as Field, Elizabeth & Nichole, Cake Kernels, Heir Raleigh.