If you're heading downtown for the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, make sure you stop by Christmas Village.It's located in Exchange Plaza -- in the 200 block of Fayetteville Street, near First Citizens Bank and Pizza La Stella. Make sure to bring your food and funds for our ABC11 Together Food Drive kick-off.And don't forget to take an "Elfie selfie" from 8 a.m. until noon. Bring your letters for Santa , and we'll make sure he gets them!Shop for unique holiday gifts from several local vendors : Royal Cheesecake, ExecSocks, ParMar Media, Southern Ego Clothing, Victoria's vegan stuff, Heatherly, KnitwithNicole, Cooper Candle Co., Avyn Kids, Petale, Brovelli Oils, Vinegars & Gifts, Imurj, House as Field, Elizabeth & Nichole, Cake Kernels, Heir Raleigh.