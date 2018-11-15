RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Make sure you stop by Christmas Village!

If you're heading downtown for the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, make sure you stop by Christmas Village.

Raleigh Christmas Parade 2018: Everything you need to know
Getting excited for the Raleigh Christmas parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh?

It's located in Exchange Plaza -- in the 200 block of Fayetteville Street, near First Citizens Bank and Pizza La Stella.

Make sure to bring your food and funds for our ABC11 Together Food Drive kick-off.

And don't forget to take an "Elfie selfie" from 8 a.m. until noon.
Bring your letters for Santa, and we'll make sure he gets them!

Shop for unique holiday gifts from several local vendors: Royal Cheesecake, ExecSocks, ParMar Media, Southern Ego Clothing, Victoria's vegan stuff, Heatherly, KnitwithNicole, Cooper Candle Co., Avyn Kids, Petale, Brovelli Oils, Vinegars & Gifts, Imurj, House as Field, Elizabeth & Nichole, Cake Kernels, Heir Raleigh.
