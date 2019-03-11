abc11 together

March Madness events raise money for cancer research

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- March Madness kicks into high gear later this week with the start of the ACC Tournament. This year you can watch the games and help raise money for cancer research.

Guests at Applebee's restaurants across North Carolina are invited to participate in the 13th annual March Hoops Fundraiser. For each $1 donation, fans receive a paper basketball to decorate in spirit of their favorite school. Applebee's Mid-Atlantic has raised over $1.4 million for pediatric cancer research since 2006.

Constellation Brands (beer, wine and spirits), and its network of distributors have contributed over $15 million to the V Foundation since 2010. This year Constellation is running two campaigns to fundraise for the V Foundation. Constellation has also teamed up with comedian and actor Rob Corddry and Omaze, an online fundraising platform. This campaign offers a chance to win a getaway in California with Rob Corddry.

Click here for more information
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmarch madnessabc11 togethercancer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Retired RPD officer with MS without wheelchair receives surprise
ABC11 Together Match Madness
Toast to the Triangle comes to Raleigh on Sunday
Army veteran gets new home in Fuquay-Varina
TOP STORIES
Duke doctors: Routine eye exam could one day diagnose Alzheimer's
911 call released after car stolen with children inside in Clayton
Former Miss Teen Universe, 20, dies after suffering heart attack
Police: Fla. woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Horse in the bed of pick-up truck going 70 MPH on highway
Bill would allow pets inside NC taprooms
Rabid raccoon found near Woodcroft Trail in Durham
Show More
Woman charged with DWI in deadly Fayetteville motorcycle crash
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns Tuesday
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Democrats select Milwaukee for 2020 national convention
More TOP STORIES News