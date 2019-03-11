March Madness events raise money for cancer research

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- March Madness kicks into high gear later this week with the start of the ACC Tournament. This year you can watch the games and help raise money for cancer research.Guests at Applebee's restaurants across North Carolina are invited to participate in the 13th annual March Hoops Fundraiser. For each $1 donation, fans receive a paper basketball to decorate in spirit of their favorite school. Applebee's Mid-Atlantic has raised over $1.4 million for pediatric cancer research since 2006.Constellation Brands (beer, wine and spirits), and its network of distributors have contributed over $15 million to the V Foundation since 2010. This year Constellation is running two campaigns to fundraise for the V Foundation. Constellation has also teamed up with comedian and actor Rob Corddry and Omaze, an online fundraising platform. This campaign offers a chance to win a getaway in California with Rob Corddry.