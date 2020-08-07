Mark Jacobson, renowned Triangle-area car dealer, dies at 73

After battling a 'health condition' for several months, he passed on Wednesday, Aug. 5, according to the North Carolina Automobile Dealers Association (NCADD).
"Mark was an extraordinarily witty and accomplished car dealer who built a brand that emphasized customer service and integrity. He always preached the importance of doing the right thing," the NCADD wrote in a statement. "Our condolences go out to Mark's family, friends, and his entire dealership team!"
Very sad news, Mark Jacobson, owner of Toyota of Durham NC passed away today. Mark was such a wonderful man that loved life and enjoyed his career as a very successful and proud @Toyota dealer. He was so very gracious and generous to people and such a wonderful friend. pic.twitter.com/TIy69J28kL— Charles Brandon Boyd (@cbboydcars) August 6, 2020
Jacobson owned four Toyota dealerships across the Triangle including Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill and Morrisville. He also owns a collision center in Durham. He served the area for over 20 years, according to the dealership's website.
The association promised a celebration of Jacobson's life when health conditions allowed.