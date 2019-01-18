COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. wreath laying ceremony draws crowds in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. wreath laying ceremony draws crowds in Raleigh

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
On Friday morning, people packed the seats at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens in Raleigh to honor King for the 39th time.

The service kicked off the series of MLK Day events that will be taking place this weekend.

RELATED: LIST OF EVENTS: Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. across the Triangle

"We honor him and his never ending call upon this land for freedom, justice and equality," said Rev. Kevin Seymour of Ebenezer United Methodist Church.

Through prayer and song, King's message of respect, justice, and hope lives on decades after his assassination.

"It is my belief that we can...that we can and we will go forth from this place with a renewed understanding about the mantle that we carry," said Rev. Frank White of Antioch Bible Fellowship.

Since 1980, the wreath laying ceremony has marked the beginning of a weekend full of events planned by the Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. committee. It has become a time for many to remember that horrific day when King was assassinated.

"When I heard that Dr. King had been fatally wounded, immediately I broke into tears," said Rev. Dr. James Forbes of Riverside Church of New York.

Indeed, this weekend is a time to take Dr. King's principles and values with us into the future.

There will be a youth summit on Saturday and on Monday there will be a memorial match in downtown Raleigh. For more information, you can click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmlkmlk dayeventsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
NJ officer sworn in by cop who saved his life 30 years ago
LIST OF EVENTS: Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
From football field to farm: Former NFL star says God called on him to fight hunger
Coastal Credit Union Music Park hiring for summer
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Polar vortex to drop Raleigh temperatures from the 60s into teens
UNC Board of Trustees meets about outgoing Chancellor Folt
Lunar eclipse: How to see the super blood wolf moon Sunday night
Wake deputy heralded for helping victim, making arrest in 100-mph crash
Attempted murder added to charges for man accused of shooting trooper
NJ officer sworn in by cop who saved his life 30 years ago
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000 salary, survey finds
Man billed nearly $1,900 in fraudulent Uber charges
Show More
Police arrest man accused of throwing hot coffee at McDonald's worker
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress over Russia: report
NJ priest charged with sexually assaulting teen for 4 years in the 90s
Exclusive: Durham woman who lost daughter, grandchild to domestic violence speaks out
Tesla to cut its staff by 7 percent, says road ahead very difficult
More News