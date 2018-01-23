Masked Ball raising money for UNCF

The United Negro College Fund was founded in 1944 to help more African-American students attend and graduate from college. Since then, UNCF has helped more than 445,000 students.During the 2016-17 school year, UNCF awarded 276 NC students scholarships that amounted to nearly $2.5 million. A UNCF scholarship assistance of $5,000 increased the likelihood of graduation by more than 7%.On February 3, UNCF will hold its 2018 Mayor's Masked Ball at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley. The Ball is the premier fundraising event for UNCF in the Triangle area.ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of the 2018 Mayor's Masked Ball.