ABC11 TOGETHER

Meals on Wheels gala feeding the need

EMBED </>More Videos

Feed the Need 110 Gala benefiting Meals on Wheels of Durham is February 24. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Five days a week Meals on Wheels of Durham serves more than 500 people. Volunteer drivers deliver a nutritious meal to people who are homebound. Most recipients live alone and are elderly, disabled, malnourished or otherwise unable to prepare food for themselves.

On Saturday, February 24, Meals on Wheels of Durham will host its first Feed the Need 100 Gala. The 110 in the title represents the cost for MOW to feed one person for a month. All proceeds from ticket sales and auction items will go directly to benefit Meals on Wheels of Durham.

The Feed the Need 110 Gala starts at 7pm at the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Durham.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togethermeals on wheelsfundraiser
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
Firefighters Fill the Boot for MDA
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News