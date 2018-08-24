COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Meet the man who has been capturing Raleigh's skyline for the last 15 years

The Raleigh Skyline has changed dramatically over the past 15 years, and Matt Robinson has been there to capture it.

Paul Furr
Since leaving the Pittsburgh area in the late 90s he relocated and decided to start documenting the steel and concrete of the City of Oaks.


"It's kind of a personal passion," said Robinson, a passion that takes him through day and night.

"I live close by, I can pretty much be anywhere." Matt can encircle the city, waiting for the right moment and the right shot.



He finds the most interesting angles in the city, summer, spring, winter and fall.

"A sunset, lightning, snow whatever, it really makes a picture a lot more interesting to look at."

Matt's favorite spot is the now iconic Dix Park Skyline panorama, one that Raleigh residents and visitors have only had access to until recently.

Matt's work has been featured exclusively online since 2006, but social media has given the public almost instant access to Robinson's work on Twitter and Facebook. He feels
that since the city keeps changing it's profile, his work can continue on.

"I've been taking these pictures for over 15 years, I feel like the elusive shot is still yet captured."
