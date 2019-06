The top 5 contestants

ABC11 People's Choice

The 2019 Miss NC came to an end, and Alexandra Badgett, Miss Jacksonville, took home the crown!Below is a list of the top 5 contestants.Miss Capital City -- Grace DirigMiss Greenville -- Jerenae RaefordMiss Charlotte -- Autumn HubbardMiss Greater Sampson County -- Carli BatsonMiss Jacksonville -- Alexandra BadgettMiss Wilmington--Maya Campbell