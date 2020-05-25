Memorial Day services march on in Raleigh, Durham despite COVID-19 pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Memorial Day looks a bit different under the COVID-19 pandemic, but people are still honoring those who gave their lives in service.
"Amazing Grace" and the playing of the taps are customary measures and are moving tributes for fallen soldiers and their loved ones. They'll be part of ceremonies across the country, including here in the Triangle.
Raleigh's wreath-laying ceremony is not open to the public but is being streamed online. The Tar Heel Detachment No. 733 of the Marine Corps League will perform the 28th Annual Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at the State Capitol Building. Representing the US Army will be Sgt. 1st Class Richard Spirson, retired U.S. Army member, Commander of Cary American Legion Post 67 and President of the Wake County Veterans Council.
The Raleigh service begins at 10 a.m.
In Durham, the county's Veteran Services group is asking people to place a flag at the War Memorials in Durham in front of the Durham County Administration Building (200 E. Main St.) at 10 a.m. There will be no in-person event, but a virtual ceremony will start at 8 a.m. on the county's Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor and YouTube pages. A list of Durham County's 372 known active services members who died while at war will be read.
Wilson County will also hold a memorial day service at 10 a.m. and it will be streamed live at WilsonNC.org.
