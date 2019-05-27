Community & Events

Memorial Day events in central North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Memorial Day brings with it many events across the country and North Carolina.

Below are a few events happening in central North Carolina on Monday.

The 26th annual Memorial Day Celebration at the Capitol will start at 10:45 a.m. Capitol City Young Marines will participate in the event by helping with the wreath laying.

Retired Colonel and author Andrew Finlayson will be the guest speaker.

Durham American Legion will hold an event at Maplewood Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Freedom Memorial Park in Fayetteville will host a ceremony starting at 10 a.m.

Oakwood Cemetery will host a Memorial Day observance starting at 4 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighmemorial day
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rip current risk 'high' at North Carolina beaches for Memorial Day
Member of historic West Point graduating class has NC ties
Tips on staying safe through the NC heat wave
SPCA of Wake County waives adoption fee for military families
Notorious drug lord 'El Chapo' may escape from New York prison
Man drowns at Pine Knoll Shores; 3 children hospitalized
Land of Oz tickets available for select summer dates
Show More
Bus engulfed by flames in Charlotte, 1 killed
California man killed in Hawaii shark attack
Man, 2 children from North Carolina die in car crash in Kentucky
17-year-old charged in deadly Raleigh stabbing
Houston Texans' J.J. Watt proposes to girlfriend Kealia Ohai
More TOP STORIES News