Memorial Day events in central North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Memorial Day brings with it many events across the country and North Carolina.Below are a few events happening in central North Carolina on Monday.The 26th annual Memorial Day Celebration at the Capitol will start at 10:45 a.m. Capitol City Young Marines will participate in the event by helping with the wreath laying.Retired Colonel and author Andrew Finlayson will be the guest speaker.Durham American Legion will hold an event at Maplewood Cemetery at 10 a.m.Freedom Memorial Park in Fayetteville will host a ceremony starting at 10 a.m.Oakwood Cemetery will host a Memorial Day observance starting at 4 p.m.