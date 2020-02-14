Community & Events

Methodist University choral serenade for Valentine's Day to raise money for school concerts

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Love won't be the only thing in the air this Valentine's Day in Cumberland County.

A Methodist University choral will spend the day filling the surrounding area with the sound of music for that special someone.

The group, made up of 35 students, is carrying on their yearly tradition of offering their services during this time of the year, in order to raise money for future concert tours and trips.


Jordan Dues, a senior at Methodist University, has been a part of the club for her entire college tenure. She says singing all day requires "lots of snacks and lots of water."

She and her other classmates will spend Feb. 14 meeting the sold-out orders made by people in the last couple of weeks.

Depending on what the individual paid for, they either sing to the unsuspected person through the phone or show up at that person's place in tuxedos, with roses in hand.

The group says they have a list of three barbershop songs they sing to that significant other, family member, or friend.

"It's just been a really awesome experience to see everybody's reaction and people cry, and it's really nice," Dues said.

The maestro of these long-standing Valentine's Day adventures is Dr. Michael Martin, the Director of Choral Activities at Methodist University.

For something that may seem fun, Martin says it also comes with plenty of preparation and work.

"I think someone looked at me and said, 'so, basically, this is a day off for you?' and I kinda went, 'uh, probably not," Martin said.

In the 10 years overseeing the program, Martin says they've had plenty of funny stories, including a recipient calling the police on one of his groups.

"One wasn't sure who these people in sunglasses and black suits were walking up to their door, and so, that had to be mitigated by a person," Martin said with a chuckle.

Despite some other mishaps throughout the years, the pop-up concerts continue to grow in popularity. Martin says what was once a program to raise money for future expeditions has now also evolved into community outreach.

"We realize that, if we're a chorus that just sings in a choral room the entire time we're at Methodist University, we're of no value to this community," Martin added.

So, the yearly tradition will carry on. And for seniors like Dues, she says it's been four years of blissful memories.

"It's just a really overwhelming feeling of love that you get," Dues said.

All of the proceeds from the sale of singing valentines will benefit the MU Chorale's concert tour to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and area concert efforts.

Sales for the special delivery ended on Feb. 13 at noon. The deliveries will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

