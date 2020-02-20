Community & Events

Midtown Yoga owner hosts inaugural wellness summit for women featuring workshops, healthy food

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A first-of-its kind My Wellness Summit for women is planned for March 1 in downtown Raleigh at The Merrimon-Wynne House.

Emily Wallace, owner of Midtown Yoga organized the event.

"I do believe being well is so much more than a yoga session or a gym session its a lot to do with mental," Wallace said. "I think that creating a holistic experience is great for the studio, but incorporating it into an entire day here at Merrimon-Wynne, I'm really excited to do so."

The event will feature wellness experts, workshops, healthy food and keynote speakers including Laura Grant. Grant is a Raleigh woman inspiring millions on social media as she documents caring for her husband Johnny, a former Navy Seal medic, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident while heading to the scene of a house fire in Raleigh.

"This is her first speaking engagement," Wallace said. "And, I'm really honored for her to be speaking at the summit. I think she'll be speaking a lot about how to trust the unknown and moving through life with the unknown."

