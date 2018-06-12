ABC11 TOGETHER

Miss North Carolina Competition in Raleigh on Saturday June 23rd

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The 2018 Miss North Carolina Competition will take place Saturday, June 23 in Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh.

This year 49 young women from around the state will compete for the Miss North Carolina title. The winner will represent the state at the Miss America Scholarship Pageant later this year.
ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Miss North Carolina Competition and you can watch it live on ABC11 at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 23.
