COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mobile retail businesses set up for Wide Open Bluegrass, fight to maintain foot traffic

EMBED </>More Videos

Mobile retail businesses set up for Wide Open Bluegrass, fight to maintain foot traffic

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
As a variety of businesses set up tents and tables along Fayetteville Street this weekend, a few stood out for a clear reason.

"This is how we started our business, as a mobile retail unit," said Megan Wagner, owner of The Go Girl Shoppe in Raleigh.

RELATED: Wide Open Bluegrass draws huge crowd, makes big economic impact on Raleigh

Wagner said she first began it as a hobby, before transitioning full-time in 2012. She credited her beginnings with a mobile-location only as important to her sustainability.

"Retail in general has really changed over the years. In the world of Amazon, we're really trying to bring that hometown feel back to America, back to Raleigh. And this was really the most cost-effective way we could start our retail off, and start our name and our brand," said Wagner.

While they've since added a flagship location at Raleigh Flea Market, Wagner said she still travels two to three times a month throughout the state for pop-up events.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

In Raleigh, those specially-designated events are the only time her mobile retail business is allowed to operate, since the city does not have an ordinance allowing them to park-and-sell outside those times.

"Right now, the challenge is how do we help these small start-ups doing this mobile retail, having a mobile concession stand, to sell the wares. How do we allow them to be able to do that," explained Jennifer Martin, the Executive Director of Shop Local Raleigh.

Martin is hopeful the city will relax restrictions on these types of businesses moving forward.

"We've also talked to several brick-and-mortars that have said they would like to have these other vehicles there because it draws more attention, it draws more foot traffic. It helps everyone in the end," Martin said, adding they've spoken with several city council members about the topic who have been receptive to holding future discussions.

While Wagner used her success in mobile retail to open a more traditional location, Martin said some brick-and-mortars have expressed interest in adding a mobile element to their business.

Martin noted that the success of the food truck pilot program in Raleigh could be a possible model retail businesses could follow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventslive musicraleigh newsbusinessmusic newsmusicRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
"Come Together for the Coast" tickets on sale
The Triangle gears up for a busy weekend of events
Black Wall Street event celebrates innovation, entrepreneurship
Wide Open Bluegrass is back in Raleigh this weekend
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-year-old child rescued from stolen car in Durham
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from New York apartment
384 dead in Indonesia tsunami, quake
2 Mississippi police officers dead, suspect in custody after confrontation
Tesla and Musk settle gov't suit for $40M; Musk to stay CEO
How to score a free cup of coffee and more Saturday
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
NJ family: Baby in nurse's care severely burned during bath
Show More
Florida grandma scares off naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston comes to a halt
Person, WRs help NC State top Virginia 35-21 in ACC opener
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Cree evacuates due to overnight hydrogen leak
More News