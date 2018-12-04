COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Raleigh mom hosts blood drive after receiving life-saving donations herself

EMBED </>More Videos

A Raleigh mother of three has organized a blood drive to help others.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A year after receiving life-saving blood donations during her delivery, a Raleigh mother of three has organized a blood drive to help others.

"Words can't express how grateful my family and I are that people did come out last year and donate," said Harmony VanGundy.

VanGundy, who works at Shop Local Raleigh, partnered with Jennifer Suarez of the Department of Marketing, and the Blood Connection, to coordinate the blood drive.

She said amniotic fluid entered her bloodstream when she was in labor more than a year ago.

"During labor, something happened and I stopped breathing and my heart stopped and subsequently, I started bleeding and I bled a lot," VanGundy said. "I needed 28 units of blood in order to live and without people donating blood, I wouldn't be here today."

Her baby boy, Charlie, is now 14 months old.

"It's the holiday season and I know the supplies tend to run low this time of year," Suarez said. "I just feel it's really important to donate blood as regularly as you can."

Van Gundy is planning another blood drive Dec. 15 at Durant Trails clubhouse at 3010 Hiking Trail, Raleigh, from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsblood drivebirthRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
City of Raleigh considers smoking ban at 2 downtown parks
9-year-old boy gets town to overturn ban on snowball fights
Hootie & The Blowfish coming to Raleigh on 2019 tour
26th annual Boylan Heights ArtWalk takes place in Raleigh on Sunday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Weekend snow? Big Weather says too soon to tell
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
City of Raleigh considers smoking ban at 2 downtown parks
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
VIDEO: 4 dogs attack woman walking down street
New toy now plays 'Baby Shark" song
Woman stabbed to death while trying to help homeless woman with baby
Shaw basketball's Hinton is lighting up the scoreboards
Show More
Homeowner shoots, kills escaped inmate in Pickens, SC
Classic Christmas tune banned from radio stations amid #MeToo
Veteran accuses Starbucks of racism after incorrect name
Wallet missing for 4 years found at Hersheypark
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
More News