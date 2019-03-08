monster jam

Monster Jam coming to PNC Arena Saturday and Sunday in Raleigh

Monster Jam coming to PNC Arena Saturday and Sunday in Raleigh

By Elizabeth Harris
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The PNC Arena will be loud and jamming this weekend.

The Monster Jam Triple Threat series is arriving in Raleigh with shows Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

The event is your chance to see world class drivers pushing their perfectly engineered monster trucks to their limits.

