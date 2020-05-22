Moore County entrepreneur creates modern day 'Rosie the Riveter' network to crafts masks for the nation

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- When the nation calls, Scotty Geonetta-Inge's family knows what it's like to answer. Both she and her husband have served in the military for nearly 20 years. That's why when the nation called again during the COVID-19 crisis, she answered.
"I love shopping for fabric. Being able to make things for people is so great. It's kind of like my therapy," said Geonetta-Inge.
She is a part of a massive volunteer network of modern-day 'Rosie the Riveters', the iconic image of the woman workforce during World War II. These women live in different states, but they have the same goal in mind: helping. Over the last few months, Geonetta-Inge has made for than 150 masks and shipped them as far as California and Colorado. Her efforts wouldn't be possible without a small storefront in quaint downtown Southern Pines.
"We stood up this entire volunteer network and hundreds of people across the country," said R.Riveter co-founder Cameron Cruse. "Nearly 600 people are making masks and donating to healthcare workers and community members."
R. Riveter was previously featured on the ABC show Shark Tank. It's a handbag company on a mission to keep military spouses employed no matter where the military takes them. From the comfort of their homes, these women sew parts and pieces to bags.
"So ultimately, when you pick up an R.Riveter handbag, you're picking up an entire community of women all across the country," said Cruse.
During this pandemic, Modern Day Rosies like Geonetta-Inge have put their sewing skills to use in a more helpful way.
"I think it makes people feel better when they go out," she said. "They're doing something to stop the spread."
If you are interested in joining the Riveter Nation, click here.
