LeVelle Moton and P.J. Tucker host 11th annual Raleigh backpack giveaway on Saturday

This year's giveaway of backpacks and school supplies is a drive-thru event to maintain social distancing.
Moton and Tucker are both alumni of the Raleigh organization and every year they are dedicated to giving Wake County children a head start on the school year with the supplies they need.
Raleigh...you on deck. Back to School Community Day Drive- thru tomorrow morning....See you there pic.twitter.com/5HDxQBPbWj— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) August 14, 2020
Moton often talks about being on the receiving end of the same kind of generosity as a child.
Here are the details:
Teen Center Parking Lot
701 North Raleigh Blvd.
Elementary School Kids: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Middle School 10 a.m. -11 a.m.
High School 11 a.m. - noon