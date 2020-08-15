nccu basketball

LeVelle Moton and P.J. Tucker host 11th annual Raleigh backpack giveaway on Saturday

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University men's basketball coach LeVelle Moton and Houston Rockets player P.J. Tucker are joining forces Saturday for their 11th annual Back to School Community Day at the Boys & Girls Club of Raleigh.

This year's giveaway of backpacks and school supplies is a drive-thru event to maintain social distancing.

Moton and Tucker are both alumni of the Raleigh organization and every year they are dedicated to giving Wake County children a head start on the school year with the supplies they need.


Moton often talks about being on the receiving end of the same kind of generosity as a child.

Here are the details:

Teen Center Parking Lot

701 North Raleigh Blvd.

Elementary School Kids: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Middle School 10 a.m. -11 a.m.

High School 11 a.m. - noon
