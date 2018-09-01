COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Motorcyles roll into Durham for 'Bull City Rumble'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham hosted the 11th annual Bull City Rumble Saturday. Hundreds of vintage motorcycles rolled into the city's Brightleaf District.

The event is held every Labor Day weekend in Durham.


Non-profit group Ton Up NC hosted the event with a goal of promoting riding, restoring, and racing vintage motorcycles.

There was also a bike show with several categories which included:
  • Vintage British (up to 1979)
  • Vintage European (BMW, Guzzi, Ducatti etc. up to 1979)
  • Vintage Japanese (up to 1979)
  • Vintage American (up to 1979)
  • Post Vintage (1980-90)
  • Retro Modern (Modern Bonnie, Guzzi V7 Classic, Kaw w650 etc.)
  • Competition (vintage dirt/road race bikes)
  • Vintage Scooter/Moped


Judges said in order to be eligible for consideration, each bike/moped must be in running and operational condition.

The event wrapped up at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and will run through Sunday.
