Motorcyles roll into Durham for 'Bull City Rumble'

Vintage British (up to 1979)

Vintage European (BMW, Guzzi, Ducatti etc. up to 1979)

Vintage Japanese (up to 1979)

Vintage American (up to 1979)

Post Vintage (1980-90)

Retro Modern (Modern Bonnie, Guzzi V7 Classic, Kaw w650 etc.)

Competition (vintage dirt/road race bikes)

Vintage Scooter/Moped

Durham hosted the 11th annual Bull City Rumble Saturday. Hundreds of vintage motorcycles rolled into the city's Brightleaf District.The event is held every Labor Day weekend in Durham.Non-profit group Ton Up NC hosted the event with a goal of promoting riding, restoring, and racing vintage motorcycles.There was also a bike show with several categories which included:Judges said in order to be eligible for consideration, each bike/moped must be in running and operational condition.The event wrapped up at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and will run through Sunday.