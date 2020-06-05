Names of fallen African-Americans written along American Tobacco Trail

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The artist goes unknown, but drawn in the asphalt is "Black Lives Matter" as well as the names of African Americans that were killed unjustly or murdered by law enforcement, leaving a trail of tragedy along the American Tobacco Trail, which crosses Durham, Chatham and Wake counties.
"That was the basis of the civil rights movement and some of the privileges we enjoy today," Ernest Thompson said.
During the 50s and 60s, Thompson told ABC11 he participated in Civil Rights movements.
"We've come a long way but it's that little undercurrent of racism in this country," Thompson said.
While the art is admirable, Thompson and many others in this country are wondering, 'What will come next?'
"I really don't have an answer... I really don't. I thought we had come a long ways," Thompson said. "I thought race relations were a little better than what it is, so I'm a little disappointed."
Despite the gloominess of the situation, Thompson still has hope.
"It looks like you had a lot of younger people joining, a lot of young whites... So maybe there's a bit of change."
