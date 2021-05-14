abc11 together

NAMIWalks Your Way NC set for May 22 raising funds, awareness for mental health

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NAMIWalks Your Way NC set for May 22

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help (WTVD) -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) NC is getting ready for its largest fundraiser of the year on May 22.

The annual NAMIWalks North Carolina will be virtual for the second year in a row due to the pandemic. There are more than 30 NAMI organizations around the country holding walks to raise funds and awareness through walks on May 22. NAMI provides education, advocacy, and support so people affected by mental illness can build better lives.

Mental Health Awareness Month: Resources

Those wishing to take part can do so individually or join or start a group. Walking is just one of the activities you can do to help raise funds or awareness.

"It's walk your way this year again," said Lindsey Taylor with NAMI NC. "So, we have people join a group in their neighborhood and walk their whole neighborhood. We had people play tennis, we had people bake, we had all sorts of really unique, walk your way ideas. You absolutely don't have to walk if you don't want to, you know, so you want to take a picture of yourself, enjoy whatever makes you happy."

According to NAMI, 1 in 5 adults in the country experience mental illness. 1 in 20 experience serious mental illness and 17% of youth ages 6-17 years old experience a mental health disorder.

Click here to register for NAMIWalks NC on May 22.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc11 togethermental health
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Main Street Crawl promoting Durham businesses
Triangle business donates, raises money for COVID-19 crisis in India
ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 16, 2021
SPONSORED: ABC11 Class of 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper lifts gathering limits and most mask rules
Gas slowly returning to pumps in North Carolina
Warm weather brings potential exposure to flesh-eating bacteria
Walmart drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated shoppers
GAS FINDER: Is there gas near you? Check our map
Columbus, OH reaches $10M settlement for Andre Hill family
LATEST: Canes thank Cooper for lifting capacity limits
Show More
Colorado man suspected in wife's death cast ballot for her
Woman says $26M California lottery ticket destroyed in wash
Decades after murder conviction, Scott Peterson seeks to clear his name
Sculptor hopes to bring life back to Person County castle
House GOP replace Cheney with Trump defender Stefanik
More TOP STORIES News