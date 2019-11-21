Community & Events

NC A&T student back home in Raleigh after being hit by car

A North Carolina A&T student from Raleigh is back home after being hit by a car in September.

Onnr Grogan spent nearly two months in the hospital after Greensboro police say she walked into oncoming traffic in the area of East Market Street and Laurel Street.

A GoFundMe is set up for the 21-year-old to help pay for medical expenses. Grogan is a Biological Engineering major who hopes to return to school in August.

There were no charges filed against the driver as Grogan was not in a crosswalk.
