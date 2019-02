EMBED >More News Videos Test drive cars at the 32nd International Auto Expo at the NC State Fairgrounds this weekend

Continue Valentine's Day celebrations into this weekend with baby goat cuddles, horse-drawn carriage rides and the NC Auto Show. Here's a round-up of events happening in our area from Feb. 15-17. The Music of Whitney Houston with the North Carolina Symphony , Friday and Saturday 8 p.m.Join theand vocalist Rashidra Scott for a Valentine's show full of our favorite Whitney Houston songs like "I Will Always Love You' and 'How Will I Know?'Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh, Saturday 1-8 p.m.Decorated horse and carriages will depart every 20 minutes from Hay Street in. Each carriage holds up to six people but for an extra charge, you can request a private carriage for two., Friday 12-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.The world of cars is coming to North Carolina for the 32nd year. Hybrids, electric cars, SUVs, compact and luxury cars will all be on display at the. You can even sign up to test drive one of the cars. Students get in free with ID and kids 12 and under are free.Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2 and 7:30 p.m.Watch and hear the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs featuring favorite tunes like 'Dancing Queen' and 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!' An audio description will be available for the Saturday 2 p.m. performance and a sign language interpretation will be available for the Sunday 2 p.m. performance.Raleigh Memorial Auditorium2 East South Street, Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m.Bring your Valentine to Chapel Hill'sfor baby goat snuggles and a romantic hayride. You can also feed horses and meet Annie the donkey and Peppa the pig. Spring Haven Farm also offers goat yoga some weekends. Check out the schedule here. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday 12 - 4 p.m.Visit theand look for hearts in this family friendly scavenger hunt, Saturday 11 a.m.The theme for this year's event atr is "A Legacy of Pride." The event celebrating the African American experience will also feature musical performances from Brian E. Miller, Smooth Ivory Band, Nitia and Friends and Fruit of Labor Singing Ensemble. The event is free., Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.Watch the story of little orphan Annie find her home with Daddy Warbucks with the whole family.1209 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28305, Friday 8 p.m., Saturday 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 and 6:30 p.m.We got the golden ticket! Dahl's famous story is headed towith a score from the songwriters of Hairspray.Sunday 7-10 p.m.One of the most influential fashion curators of our time returns to his alma mater Hillside High School for an exclusive screening of the documentary "The Gospel According to Andre" and a Q&A.