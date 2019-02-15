The Music of Whitney Houston with the North Carolina Symphony, Friday and Saturday 8 p.m.
Join the NC Symphony and vocalist Rashidra Scott for a Valentine's show full of our favorite Whitney Houston songs like "I Will Always Love You' and 'How Will I Know?'
Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh
Valentine's Horse & Carriage Rides, Saturday 1-8 p.m.
Decorated horse and carriages will depart every 20 minutes from Hay Street in Downtown Fayetteville. Each carriage holds up to six people but for an extra charge, you can request a private carriage for two.
North Carolina International Auto Expo, Friday 12-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The world of cars is coming to North Carolina for the 32nd year. Hybrids, electric cars, SUVs, compact and luxury cars will all be on display at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds Dorton Arena. You can even sign up to test drive one of the cars. Students get in free with ID and kids 12 and under are free.
Mamma Mia! Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Watch and hear the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs featuring favorite tunes like 'Dancing Queen' and 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!' An audio description will be available for the Saturday 2 p.m. performance and a sign language interpretation will be available for the Sunday 2 p.m. performance.
Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
2 East South Street
Valentine's Day with Goats, Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m.
Bring your Valentine to Chapel Hill's Spring Haven Farm for baby goat snuggles and a romantic hayride. You can also feed horses and meet Annie the donkey and Peppa the pig. Spring Haven Farm also offers goat yoga some weekends. Check out the schedule here.
Heart Hunt! Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday 12 - 4 p.m.
Visit the Cape Fear Botanical Garden and look for hearts in this family friendly scavenger hunt
24th African American Celebration, Saturday 11 a.m.
The theme for this year's event at The Cary Theater is "A Legacy of Pride." The event celebrating the African American experience will also feature musical performances from Brian E. Miller, Smooth Ivory Band, Nitia and Friends and Fruit of Labor Singing Ensemble. The event is free.
'Annie' at the Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Watch the story of little orphan Annie find her home with Daddy Warbucks with the whole family.
1209 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28305
Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Friday 8 p.m., Saturday 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 and 6:30 p.m.
We got the golden ticket! Dahl's famous story is headed to DPAC with a score from the songwriters of Hairspray.
An Evening with Andre Leon Talley Sunday 7-10 p.m.
One of the most influential fashion curators of our time returns to his alma mater Hillside High School for an exclusive screening of the documentary "The Gospel According to Andre" and a Q&A.