NC Book Festival, Thursday - Sunday
The state's signature literary event, the festival will showcase a diverse group of local, national, and international writers and artists in various Raleigh locations.
The NC Book Festival Book Fair will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Future Me Fair, Saturday 1-4 p.m.
Meet an architect, meteorologist, dentist, engineer and many others representing a wide variety of jobs at this kids-sized career fair held at Marbles Kids Museum.
This event is sponsored by ABC11.
True to Yourself: A Black History Month Film Talk, Saturday 7 p.m.
At Fayetteville State University, actor Boris Kodjoe (ABC's Station 19 and Netflix's House of Cards) will guide the audience through his career in the sometimes volatile television industry moderated by Judge Toni King. There will also be a Q&A.
City Market at The Museum, Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Farmers' and crafters' market in the heart of Downtown Fayetteville with locally grown vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey for sale.
Fayetteville Area Transportation and Local History Museum, 325 Franklin Street
Junie B. Jones The Musical, Friday 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Check out this delightful adaptation of Barbara Park's best-selling books being brought to life in a genuinely comical musical at the Raleigh Little Theatre.
Yoga with Goats, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Head to Chapel Hill's Spring Haven Farm for baby goat snuggles and yoga. You can also feed horses and meet Annie the donkey and Peppa the pig. Check out the schedule here.
An Evening with Astronaut Charlie Duke, Friday 7 p.m.
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon landing, UNC's Morehead Planetarium is welcoming Charlie Duke, the tenth person to walk on the moon. Duke was one of the 62 astronauts who trained at Morehead in the early 60s.
The event will take place at The Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History.
Rock of Ages: 10th Anniversary Tour, Friday 8 p.m. and Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Head to DPAC for the show that captures the iconic era that was the big bad 1980s Hollywood featuring the music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, and Whitesnake among many others.
'Annie' at the Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy the story of little orphan Annie finding her home with Daddy Warbucks with the whole family. It's the final weekend!
1209 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28305