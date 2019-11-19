North Carolina cities fall below national average in LGBTQ equality, study says

The average score for cities in North Carolina is 52 out of 100 points, while the national average is 60.
The eighth annual Municipal Equality Index assessed LGBTQ equality in 506 cities.
It looks at non-discrimination laws, municipality as employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ equality.
This is how the 10 North Carolina cities ranked:
- Cary--0
- Chapel Hill--78
- Charlotte--64
- Durham--69
- Fayetteville--39
- Greensboro--79
- Raleigh--58
- Wilmington--15
- Winston-Salem--52
- Carrboro--70
