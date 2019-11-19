Community & Events

North Carolina cities fall below national average in LGBTQ equality, study says

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Several North Carolina cities fall below the national average when it comes to LGBTQ equality, according to a new report released by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and Equality Federal Institute.

The average score for cities in North Carolina is 52 out of 100 points, while the national average is 60.

The eighth annual Municipal Equality Index assessed LGBTQ equality in 506 cities.

It looks at non-discrimination laws, municipality as employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ equality.

This is how the 10 North Carolina cities ranked:

  • Cary--0
  • Chapel Hill--78
  • Charlotte--64
  • Durham--69
  • Fayetteville--39
  • Greensboro--79
  • Raleigh--58
  • Wilmington--15
  • Winston-Salem--52
  • Carrboro--70


Click here to see how your city ranked.

ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez is investigating this study. She'll have a full report tonight on ABC11 at 6.
