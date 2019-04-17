Community & Events

NC Department of Public Safety holds hiring event on Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

For those looking for a job in public safety, there is a hiring event at the state fairgrounds on Wednesday.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) is hosting a hiring event at the state fairgrounds on Wednesday.

The NCDPS is looking for qualified applicants interested in being correctional officers, probation and parole officers and more.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Recruiters will meet with applicants at the Governor W. Kerr Scott Building, located at 1025 Blue Ridge Rd.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The states department of public safety currently employs nearly 26,000 people across the state.

Applicants can also apply online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighjob faircareersraleigh newsjobs
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
First Alert: Enhanced risk for severe weather Friday
What is a pink moon? Meaning behind nickname
NASA schedules record flight for astronaut Christina Koch
Teen 'infatuated' with Columbine shooting makes threats: Officials
Fake rideshare driver follows woman into home, robs her
North America's largest traveling Ferris wheel to come to NC State Fair
Some sponsors want money back after anti-Semitic remarks at UNC conference
Show More
Man claims job search led to $2,000 scam
Man accused of killing wife hours after release on bail
Drone captures retrieval of pontoon boat partially hanging off dam
North Carolina 'born-alive' abortion bill wins final passage
White supremacist gets life for running down black man
More TOP STORIES News