NC Department of Public Safety holds hiring event on Wednesday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) is hosting a hiring event at the state fairgrounds on Wednesday.
The NCDPS is looking for qualified applicants interested in being correctional officers, probation and parole officers and more.
Recruiters will meet with applicants at the Governor W. Kerr Scott Building, located at 1025 Blue Ridge Rd.
The job fair will run from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The states department of public safety currently employs nearly 26,000 people across the state.
Applicants can also apply online.
