NC deputy saves Halloween for little boy after family loses everything in fire

Capt. Tim Griffin with Henderson County Sheriff's Office is now a hero to 6-year-old Damon.
When the Edneyville family's RV went up in flames, they lost everything, including the Batman costume Damon was looking forward to wearing while trick-or-treating.
"With Halloween coming up and obviously just lost everything that he had. Halloween's a big deal to kids and you know that was the one thing that he had been looking forward to," Griffin told WLOS.
"You deal with kids, I've got kids my own, got a grandchild too and it's, you know, you see, you see kids without and it just, really bothers you."
That's when Griffin went above and beyond, going to Walmart and buying the boy another costume, complete with Batman's signature cape, mask and utility belt. Thanks to Griffin's act, there'll be another Batman out there to fight crime.
"I just told him that sheriff's deputies need all the Batmans that we can get out here helping us fight crimes."